Irish Examiner view: Donald Trump subpoena may lead to a January 6 judgement day 

The wheels of justice may turn slowly, but there is increasing evidence that former US president Donald Trump is being drawn into their orbit, with the issuing of a House select committee subpoena compelling him to provide an account under oath about any advance knowledge of the Capitol attack.

Trump’s former strategist, Steve Bannon, was sentenced to four months jail on Friday for contempt of Congress after refusing to co-operate with his own subpoena and it is unlikely that Trump would make a similar mistake.