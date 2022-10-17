Sinn Féin using the law to avoid tough questions, says Fine Gael

Sinn Féin is suing the media and threatening legal action against other politicians because it is trying to avoid tough questions, senior Government ministers have claimed.

Tanáiste Leo Varadkar said he is aware of “Sinn Féin figures” who have previously sent legal letters to three elected Fine Gael members.

His comments come following a stinging attack on Sinn Féin by the Taoiseach last weekend, accusing the party of “aggressive management of the media,” shutting down debate and avoiding accountability.

Mr Martin claimed Sinn Féin was placing restraints on freedom of speech “because people feel that they could be sued or threatened by legal threats.”

Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

Now Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe have said Sinn Féin’s use of the courts is having a “chilling effect” on democracy and the free media.

Mr Donohoe said Sinn Féin, for the first time in its political history, is now making a case to be in and to lead the next government.

He said the party does not "want to answer the kinds of questions" that he has "a duty" to answer, but if the party is serious about governing, it must "be consistent then about answering questions about they want to do if they're in government".

The Government’s new Defamation Bill will seek to prevent that kind of chilling effect, Ms McEntee said.

“I would agree with the Taoiseach," she said.

The very fact that political parties are sending legal letters not just to other colleagues, but to other news outlets, I do think it does have a chilling effect and I think that we all need to reflect on that.”

She hopes to publish the bill before the end of 2022, she said.

Mr Varadkar has also queried if the party is covering costs involved in sending legal letters to other politicians and said the legal threats "seems almost strategic".

Speaking to reporters at Government Buildings, Mr Varadkar also went on to say the "strategic use of legal action to try and stifle debate" is worrying.

Sinn Féin response

A spokesman for Sinn Féin said the party does not fund such cases and said legal actions are funded by those who have "no option but to vindicate their good name in the face of false accusations made by others".

He added: "Is the Fine Gael leader suggesting it should be OK for people to tell lies about members of Sinn Féin? Well, it’s not.

"The right to vindicate one's good name has no impact on the cut-and-thrust of political debate, as can be seen in the Dáil, in council chambers, and in media debates on a daily basis.

Numerous Fine Gael representatives have taken similar cases. Leo Varadkar is perfectly au fait with how defamation laws work."

Reacting to comments made by the Taoiseach on Sunday, Sinn Féin said it was “bizarre, and frankly nonsense”.

Mr Donohoe said Sinn Féin economic policies would have left the country unable to deal with the huge and serious effects caused by the rise in the price of energy.

He added: “And I can understand why Sinn Féin want to dodge those questions.

“But I hope over time, that if they are serious about trying to play a role in leading the government of this State, that they will be consistent then in answering questions about what they want to do if they're in government.”