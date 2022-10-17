Irish Examiner view: Song sung blues

Dublin airport chant
Republic of Ireland celebrate after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying play-off match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. 

Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 09:18

It was inevitable that the arguments about the incorporation of the chorus line of “ooh ah, up the RA” from The Wolfe Tones’ ‘Celtic Symphony’ into the dressing room celebrations of the Irish women’s football team were not going to go away quickly, however handsome the apologies and explanations that came from the manager and players later.

Much in the spirit of Rage Against The Machine’s famous Christmas hit about not doing what you’re told, anyone with a smartphone and a desire to provoke irritation through social media can provide their own rendition of the lyric, with the latest performers being a group of passengers at Dublin Airport. It could even become as ubiquitous for a while as dancing Scandinavian women and the ice bucket challenge.

While the chant is likely to be repeated plenty in the coming weeks by those seeking to cause mischief or make a point after the recent furore, those who sing it today cannot do so while claiming they are ignorant of its wider resonance. They should consider whether causing gratuitous offence is going to be helpful or not as a united Ireland comes into focus. Times are changing, and attitudes must move with them.

