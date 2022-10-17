Irish Examiner view: Song sung blues

It was inevitable that the arguments about the incorporation of the chorus line of “ooh ah, up the RA” from The Wolfe Tones’ ‘Celtic Symphony’ into the dressing room celebrations of the Irish women’s football team were not going to go away quickly, however handsome the apologies and explanations that came from the manager and players later.

Much in the spirit of Rage Against The Machine’s famous Christmas hit about not doing what you’re told, anyone with a smartphone and a desire to provoke irritation through social media can provide their own rendition of the lyric, with the latest performers being a group of passengers at Dublin Airport. It could even become as ubiquitous for a while as dancing Scandinavian women and the ice bucket challenge.