U-turn on refugees
Irish Examiner view: Victory for common sense

Hannah Bieliaieva was overjoyed at the decision to allow 135 Ukrainian refugees to stay in Killarney. Picture: Anne Lucey

Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 09:51

Yesterday’s Government U-turn regarding the Ukrainian refugees in Killarney was a welcome victory for common sense. With alternative accommodation secured in the Kerry town, there is no need for the 135 Ukrainians to move to Westport, Co Mayo, as was originally planned.

However, reversing this decision does raise a rather obvious question.

Who thought this was a good idea?

Here are more than 100 people who have recently escaped a war zone, with all the attendant trauma and horror that involves, but who are now settled in a foreign land, even if it is 2,000 miles from home — only to be told to uproot everything and move on another couple of hundred miles to entirely new and unfamiliar territory.

The lack of empathy alone in proposing such a move beggars belief, though giving those involved 48 hours’ notice of the move added an extra layer of cruelty.

Approximately 40 of the 135 people affected are children who are bound to be carrying the after-effects of their first-hand experience of a savage war in their homeland. Having reached some semblance of normality with schools in Killarney, these children were facing further upheaval and upset; in that context it was good to hear Colm Ó Súilleabháin, principal of St Oliver’s primary school, make such an eloquent case for those children to remain in Killarney.

While this particular mess has been averted, questions remain about the decision-making process which allowed this to occur in the first place. The glass half-full view of this matter is that a system shows commendable flexibility if it can reverse such errors before they come into effect.

The more realistic view is that such decisions should never be taken in the first place.

#UkraineRefugee Crisis
