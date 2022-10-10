Irish Examiner view: Ted Crosbie

When Cork’s Crosbie family relinquished control of the Irish Examiner, The Echo, and other associated weekly and digital publishing interests in 2018, it was the elder statesman of the company who featured in a poignant picture portrait at the centre of our front page.

‘Crosbies meet their final deadline after 146 years,’ said the headline. And this weekend Ted Crosbie, a publishing leader indelibly associated with this newspaper and its home city, passed on, leaving saddened relatives and friends and a

thousand memories.