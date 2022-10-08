Irish Examiner View: Time for a thaw in relations with Britain and Northern Ireland

For the first time in half-a-dozen years there is a small sense that, if there is not yet a thaw in frosty relations between ourselves and the EU with Britain and the North, there may be at least a feeling that an early spring could be on its way.

And of course, this makes absolute sense. Both ourselves and our neighbours have far more problems in common at present than we have issues dividing us.

There is a global energy crisis — about to be made worse by the Saudi decision to constrain oil production — which is going to require collaborative solutions and mutual support.

The war in Ukraine is entering a critical and, arguably, most dangerous stage. There are threats to Europe’s oceanic communications and data networks. The world climate crisis is accelerating and requires us all to work to contain it. And then there is a cost-of-living challenge which is going to cause problems throughout the next year.

So it is logical that we must support and help each other. But logic has not been the watchword of the past six years. Personalities, engendering suspicion, have been the problem.

Trust takes time to rebuild, and we don’t have a vast supply of that given an October 28 deadline, but it has been useful that Steve Baker, whose previous reputation has been as a chief shin-kicker for Brexit, has acknowledged the previous shortcomings of the British position.

Baker, now a junior Northern Ireland minister, told the Conservative Party conference “with humility” that he and others had not always encouraged the legitimate interests of Ireland and the EU over the North.

Relations with Ireland are not where they should be, and we will need to work extremely hard to improve them, and I know that we are doing so,” he added.

Former taoiseach Leo Varadkar has returned the compliment by conceding that the Northern Ireland Protocol may be “a little too strict as it was originally designed”.

It is valuable, also, that the mood was positive between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and new British prime minister Liz Truss when they met in London during the royal funeral. These warm feelings need to be accelerated.

Liz Truss joined the meeting of European leaders, 44 of them, in Prague, where its castle was once the scene of a famous defenestration. Throwing out the bad blood which has been created since 2016 and moving rapidly to get the North functioning again would be a very good precept to follow.