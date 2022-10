Civic responsibility takes many forms in our society, though in truth it can seem a demand too many for some. Interacting with people whose actions show a blithe aversion to the concepts of citizenship and community can be disheartening, but thankfully these people are in the minority.

The overwhelming majority of people acknowledge with their words and actions that they are members of an inter-dependent society and do their best to help each other. This is particularly true when considering the work of the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) — or its business model, for want of a better term.