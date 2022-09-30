Irish Examiner view: Innocent families suffered the most

Readers would be forgiven for a certain weariness when it comes to the latest slap on the knuckles being dished out to the nation’s bankers.
Are we referring to the €1.8m fine issued by the Central Bank of Ireland to Danske Bank for transaction monitoring failures in respect of anti-money laundering and terrorist financing systems? Or perhaps we mean the €83.3m fine (and reprimand) issued by the Central Bank to Allied Irish Bank for regulatory breaches affecting tracker mortgage customers?
Neither, as it turns out. Those two cases are from the last four months alone — space is at a premium when squeezing in all the examples of banking misconduct — but both were topped by yesterday’s news. Bank of Ireland received the highest ever fine from the Central Bank — €100.5m — over its handling of its tracker mortgage customers. In this case, almost 16,000 tracker mortgage customer accounts were affected over 14 years as the bank was guilty of more than 81 separate regulatory breaches.
What is disappointing is not the regularity with which such breaches are discovered, nor the ease with which the resulting fines are negotiated downwards: Bank of Ireland was originally fined €143m , for instance, but this was reduced by 30% under a discount scheme.
This story, and others like it, becomes truly depressing when it becomes apparent that no-one is to be held accountable for these actions. It also appears that nobody is responsible for these ‘failures’ and ‘breaches’, weasel words which don’t do justice to the terrible toll taken on ordinary people by a bank’s dishonesty.
That is not hyperbole. Lost in the small print of yesterday’s news was the Central Bank finding that Bank of Ireland’s actions resulted in the loss of 50 properties, including 25 family homes. That means two dozen families suffered far more than a slap on the wrist for ‘failures’ and ‘breaches’.