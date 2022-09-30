Irish Examiner view: Innocent families suffered the most

Readers would be forgiven for a certain weariness when it comes to the latest slap on the knuckles being dished out to the nation’s bankers.

Are we referring to the €1.8m fine issued by the Central Bank of Ireland to Danske Bank for transaction monitoring failures in respect of anti-money laundering and terrorist financing systems? Or perhaps we mean the €83.3m fine (and reprimand) issued by the Central Bank to Allied Irish Bank for regulatory breaches affecting tracker mortgage customers?