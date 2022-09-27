Irish Examiner view: Buzz stops

Promoting biodiversity
A number of European cities have adopted a plan which is seeing bus shelter roofs transformed into havens for bees and butterflies in otherwise flower-free urban environments.

Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 08:00

There is a growing trend across Europe that’s seeing bus stops becoming buzz stops.

A number of European cities and towns have adopted a plan which is seeing bus shelter roofs transformed into havens for bees and butterflies as well as a riot of colour in otherwise flower-free urban environments.

The idea was hatched in the city of Utrecht in The Netherlands and is currently gathering pace across Britain , as well as attracting interest in Australia, Canada, and … Cavan.

Butlersbridge has seen the local Tidy Towns committee — along with Cavan County Council — develop one of these mini-gardens.

Filled with pollinator-friendly plants such as wild strawberries, pansies, and poppies, the bee bus stops are also being seen in Sweden, France, Belgium, and Denmark.

Buzz stops attract a range of pollinators such as common carder bees, buff-tailed bumble bees, peacock butterflies, tortoiseshell butterflies, and chequered hoverflies, and they utilise native flowers.

Simple ideas of this kind will promote biodiversity, replace wildflower meadows which are disappearing fast, as well as boosting insect populations and they can be easily and cheaply replicated. Buzz stops are one trend Ireland should definitely be following.

