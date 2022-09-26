Irish Examiner view: Italian lurch to the right could challenge EU stability

By tonight we should start to discern the shape of voting in the Italian elections as results start to come in.
We will learn whether the EU’s third most populous country has elected a far-right leader who would head its most radical government since Mussolini’s fascist regime from the 1920s to the ’40s
Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party is forecast to secure a comfortable victory in both houses of parliament while taking between 44% and 47% of the vote.
Coalition wrangling, including with Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia grouping, means she could become Italy’s first female prime minister in a right-wing lurch that will pose a challenge to EU stability.