Irish Examiner view: Macron is right in call for unified response on Russia

French president says no room for silence or neutrality on the invasion of Ukraine
President of France Emmanuel Macron speaks during the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference on Wednesday in New York. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 01:55

French president Emmanuel Macron says no country should stay neutral about condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He is right.

He said in New York: “Those who remain silent today — despite themselves or secretly with a certain complicity — are serving the cause of a new imperialism, a contemporary cynicism that is destroying the world. Who here can defend the idea that the invasion of Ukraine justifies no sanction?

“Who of you here can consider that the day when something similar with a more powerful neighbour happens to you, there’ll be silence from the region, from the world?”

This is strong stuff from Macron. The time is now for the likes of India, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and Indonesia to show their hand. Small countries such as Ireland have done it. Big countries like them should follow suit. Or be shamed.

