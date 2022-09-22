Irish Examiner view: The Trojan horse has done a runner on pensions

The very definition of a Trojan horse is that it must be appealing to those to whom it is presented. Only after the beneficiaries have dragged it through the gates of their city, and dropped their guard, can its full malevolence be revealed.

In other words, it depends on a collective willingness to forsake security and sacrifice the wellbeing of all.

There may have been a meretricious attraction to Sinn Féin’s spin meisters in attaching this well-worn, not to say jaded, description to this week’s proposal on pensions, a subject which affects each one of us, but doesn’t really merit a passing glance because State provision is too low anyway.

Under the plan the State pension age remains at 66 with people being offered the choice to work until they are 70 in return for higher payments. This is not a revolutionary concept. The pensionable age in some nations is already 70, without any prospect of choice.

The new system will see someone who retires at 67 taking home a weekly State pension of €266, while those stopping work at 68 will receive €281. If you remain in work until you are 69, then you will be entitled to €297. The highest rate, €315, will be paid to those who retire at age 70.

It is fundamentally correct to insist there should be no age for mandatory retirement, although the opportunities to take advantage of this will, naturally, vary.

Much is made of the impact of manual work on older people and their need to retire at 65, as if Ireland were overrun by a silver-haired generation of farm labourers, builders, construction teams, plumbers, truck drivers, electricians, mechanics, painters and decorators, brick masons and carpenters, window cleaners and ploughmen, all long overdue the need to lean on their shovels and watch the world pass by.

Anyone who needed these specialist talents in recent years will know they are in short supply. And if someone has to retire at 65, because of the physical challenges of their working life, it should not be beyond the wit of government to find a way to support them.

Sinn Féin voted in a retirement age of 66 in the North and the Dáil debate was a significant example of how decisions taken in one jurisdiction may come back to bite the party as it fights for electoral control in the Republic.

It will require more than Homeric similes from Mary Lou McDonald. As we wrote back at the start of summer, the demographics of our population make the existing pension position financially unsustainable. The ratio of active workers per pensioner in the population is due to fall from its existing 4.5:1 to 2:1 in 2050. The social insurance fund had a shortfall of €2.3bn in 2020 but this will be €21bn by 2070.

For quite how long younger taxpayers, who have already suffered a worldwide financial crash, a crippling pandemic, and the worst economic crisis for 40 years, are willing to shoulder the responsibility for funding the benefits of retired people without protest is a ticklish political problem.

But not yet, the Government has decided. In making that judgment, it may feel, and who could blame it, that it is Sinn Féin’s chance to come up with an imaginative answer.