Irish Examiner view: What will the face of justice be in war’s aftermath?

While fighting rages on in Ukraine, it is now realistic to look at the legal and criminal penalties that may be applied to Russia and its allies at the end of this war, whenever it comes.
As matters currently stand, it is clear hostilities must end with a negotiated settlement, and that Ukraine is far stronger than it was two months ago.
Its position may become stronger still. In recapturing a village close to the eastern city of Lysychansk, Ukrainian forces denied Russia full control of the Luhansk region, one of Vladimir Putin’s key war aims. It’s no wonder China and India’s leaders, previously loyally supportive, are looking at him quizzically.
For a nation with a formidable combat reputation — Ukrainian forces constituted 50%-60% of the Red Army which took Berlin in 1945 — they were hugely underestimated when hostilities opened in February. So far, they have outfought the Russians and must be supported to continue that campaign.
Away from battle zones, Ukraine wants its allies to ensure any peace settlement proposal includes multibillion reparations by Russia. It is lobbying the UN general assembly to create an international compensation mechanism that could lead to the seizure of as much as €300bn of Russian overseas assets. This is viewed with trepidation by Western lawyers.
Notwithstanding those worries, it is inevitable that anything which looks like a Ukrainian victory must include compensation for the hideous damage caused to the country by Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion. That must be separate to holding Russian leaders to account for their soldiers’ atrocities: after the Second World War, came the Nuremburg Trials; a similar reckoning will be required in years ahead.