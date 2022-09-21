Irish Examiner view: Ireland needs secure energy, not another talking shop

The standby for politicians who feel themselves being painted into a corner is always to kick for touch, or indeed summon up the glacial slowness of an “independent” review.
In the case of making decisions about providing Ireland with robust choices to guarantee gas and electricity supply, then the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, and minister Eamon Ryan, have gone for the long haul. Experts will be asked to provide a range of “evidence-based options” to address “potential security of supply gaps.”
Frankly, we don’t have time for this.
Our requirement for natural gas generation, based on every projection involving wind and solar output, is going to increase in the next two decades. Where is the juice coming from for this programme, and when?
Reopening the Kinsale gas storage reservoir would require “major investment” and would only operate “in the event of a supply shock” according to Minister Ryan’s report. A supply shock rather like the one we are experiencing now perhaps. One which is adding thousands of euro to every household bill? Our plans must speed up. Another talking shop is precisely what we don’t need.