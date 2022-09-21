Irish Examiner view: Ireland needs secure energy, not another talking shop

The standby for politicians who feel themselves being painted into a corner is always to kick for touch, or indeed summon up the glacial slowness of an “independent” review.

In the case of making decisions about providing Ireland with robust choices to guarantee gas and electricity supply, then the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, and minister Eamon Ryan, have gone for the long haul. Experts will be asked to provide a range of “evidence-based options” to address “potential security of supply gaps.”