Irish Examiner view: Ireland needs secure energy, not another talking shop

Irish Examiner view: Ireland needs secure energy, not another talking shop

Eamon Ryan: 'Reopening the Kinsale gas storage reservoir would only operate 'in the event of a supply shock'.

Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 01:50

The standby for politicians who feel themselves being painted into a corner is always to kick for touch, or indeed summon up the glacial slowness of an “independent” review.

In the case of making decisions about providing Ireland with robust choices to guarantee gas and electricity supply, then the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, and minister Eamon Ryan, have gone for the long haul. Experts will be asked to provide a range of “evidence-based options” to address “potential security of supply gaps.” 

Frankly, we don’t have time for this. 

Our requirement for natural gas generation, based on every projection involving wind and solar output, is going to increase in the next two decades. Where is the juice coming from for this programme, and when?

Reopening the Kinsale gas storage reservoir would require “major investment” and would only operate “in the event of a supply shock” according to Minister Ryan’s report. A supply shock rather like the one we are experiencing now perhaps. One which is adding thousands of euro to every household bill? Our plans must speed up. Another talking shop is precisely what we don’t need.

Read More

Floating LNG facility among options to reduce risks to energy supply

More in this section

Vladimir Putin Irish Examiner view: More dagger than cloak
Queen Elizabeth II funeral Irish Examiner view: Role will be to modernise and change
Cahirmee horse fair Irish Examiner View: Artificial intelligence has us raging against the machines
<p>Zambia is seeking €8.3bn in debt relief from major lenders to try and get its public finances in order. </p>

 Irish Examiner view: Fear of collapse

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.278 s