 Irish Examiner view: Fear of collapse

The case of Zambia’s international indebtedness has come into sharp focus in recent days following the intervention of a group of international economists and academics who have recommended that international lenders write off a significant slice of the country’s loans.

Zambia is seeking €8.3bn in debt relief from major lenders — including private funds run by the world’s largest investment manager, BlackRock — to try and get its public finances in order. Ahead of crucial talks with the British, French, and Chinese governments, the anti-poverty charity Debt Justice has said only a major debt write-off could save the Zambian economy from collapse.