Irish Examiner View: Ryanair’s screw-up reflects badly on the company

While we are talking about artificial intelligence, it would be helpful if Ryanair’s comms teams showed nous, or cop-on of any description, the next time they consider banning journalists from the company’s annual meeting.

This week’s fiasco which saw business reporters excluded from a meeting to which they had been invited, and specifically barred a journalist from the Irish Independent from anything at all, was a tinpot piece of administration which reflects badly on a company which, unlike many rivals, has emerged strongly from the pandemic.