Irish Examiner View: Roger Federer is the champions’ champion

Federer revealed on Thursday that he will call time on his professional career.
Irish Examiner View: Roger Federer is the champions’ champion

Roger Federer hits a return against Austria's Jurgen Melzer on day one of the Australian Open in 2017. Picture: PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sat, 17 Sep, 2022 - 02:00

The retirement of Roger Federer, aged 41, veteran of 1,500 matches spanning 24 years, with his 20 grand slam titles, marks the conclusion of a golden age of tennis which he has dominated along with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Not since the late 1950s quartet of Rod Laver, Ken Rosewall, Lew Hoad, and Pancho Gonzalez, the beginnings of professionalism, has tennis talent been so widely distributed in the men’s game.

Women’s tennis doyenne Billie-Jean King called Federer “the champions’ champion”. That is a fine valediction.

Read More

Roger Federer: A teenage hothead who found inner calm and became a unique talent

More in this section

General Stock - Newspapers Irish Examiner view: Missing the deadline on newspaper Vat
Irish Examiner view: Public is not so forgiving any more Irish Examiner view: Public is not so forgiving any more
Irish Examiner view: We all have our own part to play Irish Examiner view: We all have our own part to play
#TennisPerson: Roger Federer
<p>Liz Truss (left) greets Sinn Féin Vice president Michelle O'Neill with Taoiseach Micheál Martin (right) at a Service of Reflection for Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire</p>

Irish Examiner view: The price we pay for being always on

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.273 s