Irish Examiner view: Missing the deadline on newspaper Vat

Publishers urgently require some breathing space
Irish Examiner view: Missing the deadline on newspaper Vat

European countries have taken a more progressive view on newspaper Vat than Ireland.

Sat, 17 Sep, 2022 - 01:55

Back at the start of summer we stated, not for the first time, that Vat should be abolished on newspapers, and on their electronic versions. It is unconscionable that Ireland has been prepared to tolerate this tax on knowledge while other European countries take a more progressive view.

This argument was put more eloquently this week by Frank Mulrennan, CEO of the Celtic Media Group of local papers. He quoted Ernest Hemingway in The Sun Also Rises who answers a question about how someone can go bankrupt.

There are, he says, two ways: “Gradually, then suddenly.”

For some newspapers any cessation of Vat now will come too late in the teeth of energy and newsprint prices, both of which have tripled. The Government should have responded at least two years ago. Action is shamefully overdue.

In the background are major legal cases. Google faces a €25bn lawsuit in Europe and the UK for loading the digital advertising market in its own favour, something the tech giant denies.

These claims may take years to resolve. Google has already been hit with anti-trust fines totalling €8.25bn in the past decade. Some publishers don’t have 10 weeks to wait, let alone 10 months or 10 years. A breathing space is urgently required for them.

Read More

Government called on to reduce Vat on newspapers to zero or see closures 

More in this section

TOPSHOT-TENNIS-AUS-OPEN Irish Examiner View: Roger Federer is the champions’ champion
Irish Examiner view: Public is not so forgiving any more Irish Examiner view: Public is not so forgiving any more
Irish Examiner view: We all have our own part to play Irish Examiner view: We all have our own part to play
MediaVAT
<p>Liz Truss (left) greets Sinn Féin Vice president Michelle O'Neill with Taoiseach Micheál Martin (right) at a Service of Reflection for Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire</p>

Irish Examiner view: The price we pay for being always on

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.217 s