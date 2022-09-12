Irish Examiner View: Humanity losing the race for survival

Climate disaster awaits as we approach certain 'tipping points'.
Second and third level students/pupils march on the streets in a climate Protest on St Patrick's Street in Cork City last March. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 02:00

There is an old saying about how an antelope can maximise its chances for survival on the African plains of the Serengeti. 

To stay alive, it is not necessary for the antelope to run faster than the lion. It merely has to be speedier than the antelope next to it. 

The metaphor comes to mind as we learn of a new report which warns that we are approaching multiple 'tipping points' on our descent into climate disaster.

The study, published by the journal Science, assessed more than 200 papers on previous tipping points, climate observations, and models. It defines a tipping point as when a temperature threshold is passed, triggering unstoppable change in a climate system even if global heating were to end. In other words, a series of individual failures will provoke a collective point of no return. 

Five of the most dangerous tipping points are moving from “possible” to the status of “likely” if global temperatures increase by more than 1.5C. 

They include the retreat of Greenland’s ice cap producing a rise in sea level; the collapse of a key current in the north Atlantic disrupting rain patterns and therefore food production; the melting of carbon-rich permafrost; changes to forest habitats; and the loss of almost all mountain glaciers.

As Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm says in Jurassic Park: “The only play now is to take the time we have left and, you know, do what we always do, and squander it.”

That is precisely what the world is doing.

Summer 2022 hottest ever recorded in Europe

#Climate Change
