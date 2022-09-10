Irish Examiner View: We all must to our bit to break the West’s reliance on Russian energy

Micheál Martin said the “advice generally” will be to do the best we can when it comes to reducing peak-time energy usage.
Irish Examiner View: We all must to our bit to break the West’s reliance on Russian energy

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is using energy supply as a weapon of war against democracies. Picture: Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP

Sat, 10 Sep, 2022 - 06:00

It is hard to underplay the significance of the Budget 2023 process. Winter is coming, and it is likely to be difficult. Electoral fortunes will depend on the ability to keep citizens warm, if not financially comfortable.

While the European Central Bank has signalled further storm warnings, raising its interest rates by 0.75% in its attack on inflation, the domestic debate here is around what can be done to help increasingly hard-pressed families.

This has been top of the agenda at the two-day Fine Gael conference in Kilkenny, where income tax cuts and increased funding for childcare, often difficult to implement, are favoured solutions. “Buffering” is the word of the day.

Another phrase that we are not hearing with sufficient regularity is load-shedding, the means of managing energy capacity through predictable and previously agreed periods of each day. 

While European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen wants to see mandatory reduction targets, our Taoiseach has confirmed that the Government will not force householders to reduce their heating or turn off their lights during peak hours of 4pm-7pm this winter. Micheál Martin said every family will have their own circumstances, and the “advice generally” will be “to do the best they can, that’s all”.

Individual discretion is a great thing, and Mr Martin should be commended for being neither doctrinaire nor scaremongering. But the reality is that energy supply is now a weapon of war being used against democracies, and we must move to irrevocably break the West’s reliance on Russian supply.

This requires more than a general entreaty for “everyone to do their bit”. The long-term lesson for all democracies is to be more careful in our choice of partners in the future.

Read More

EU nations struggle to find joint approach on energy prices

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Setting an example for the rest Irish Examiner view: Setting an example for the rest
Irish Examiner view: Rate of change in Catholic Church is quickening Irish Examiner view: Rate of change in Catholic Church is quickening
Queen Elizabeth II death Irish Examiner View: Difficult example of royal predecessors
#Energy Prices#Energy Efficiency#UkrainePerson: Ursula von der LeyenOrganisation: European Commission
<p>A majority of early years educators had been earning less than the living wage of €12.90 per hour.</p>

Irish Examiner view: Childcare workers' pay rise is  long overdue

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices