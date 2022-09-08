Irish Examiner view: Will a disunited kingdom be healed?

After 70 years, Britain is in the market for a new national anthem. ‘God Save The Queen’, which has served the country since 1953, will be retired with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Neatly encapsulating a reign which began almost 70 years ago is nigh on impossible, though there are plenty of milestones to show the churn of history in that time.

For instance, the queen began with Winston Churchill as her prime minister. She ended with Liz Truss, a juxtaposition any self-respecting novelist would have rejected as slightly overheated.

Historians will now begin to evaluate her time as monarch, no doubt tracking the ebb and flow of her popularity, and that of the royal family itself. It’s easy to forget that when Princess Diana died in 1997 there was a wave of antipathy towards the royal family in Britain for appearing to misjudge the national mood, which was strongly sympathetic towards Diana.

At the funeral, the eulogy read by Diana’s brother was loudly applauded by the public and was rightly seen as a rebuke to the royals. In retrospect, this was a true crisis, and rehabilitating the royal reputation took a long time.

Sympathetic portrayals in films ( The Queen) and on television (Netflix’s The Crown) helped along the way. So did a witty filmed cameo with Daniel Craig as James Bond ahead of the London Olympics in 2012.

In this country, how will the passing of Queen Elizabeth be received? A sizeable section of the population will always view the royal family as representative of a colonial power which exploited and enslaved races and countries across the globe. Individuals such as her second son, Prince Andrew, who recently made an out-of-court settlement of a civil suit alleging sexual assault, did nothing to win people over.

However, it’s also true that, for large numbers of Irish people, the queen has been a consistent, if not constant, background figure for many decades, evoking feelings ranging from benign acknowledgement to genuine fascination.

When she visited Ireland in 2011, large crowds offered her a warm welcome, and she reciprocated with a few words as Gaeilge at a State banquet — suggesting that her ability to sense the mood music had improved since 1997, at least.

Political turmoil

Her death comes at a time of serious political turmoil in Britain, with a fourth prime minister in six years taking office even as Brexit roils and seethes in the background.

In that sense, a national event such as her funeral may prove unifying, though the pressures and tensions which threaten the very union itself are unlikely to be dissipated by the pomp and ceremony of a royal funeral.

That feast of pageantry and protocol will also serve to focus minds on the inevitable next step: A coronation. Sceptics see the royal family as an inexplicable relic of a feudal age which shouldn’t exist in the 21st century on general principles — and on financial principles in particular, given the generous support the royals receive from the British taxpayer.

However, even those doubters may find that the potency of coronation, the symbolism of a ruler being anointed, is irresistible to Britons. After all, it’s a ceremony saluted by one of history’s greatest rallying cries: Long live the king.