Irish Examiner view: Setting an example for the rest

Some of Ireland’s publicly owned buildings appear to be among the least energy-efficient structures in the State, but that shouldn’t undermine efforts to conserve energy and be carbon friendly.
As revealed by this newspaper, buildings as various as Dublin’s Pearse Street Garda Station, Goldsmith House (where the Department of Social Protection has offices), and Balbriggan Passport Office have received a G energy rating, while other publicly owned buildings have received no rating at all. The Office of Public Works maintains approximately 2,500 public buildings in Ireland, but less than 10% of those have received a display energy certificate (DEC), which is equivalent to the residential BER rating.
This gives critics of the Government a handy stick with which to beat the administration: If those in power can’t practice energy efficiency in conducting the business of the State, why must ordinary citizens listen to what they preach?
The immediate and obvious response is that poor examples in any walk of life need not be copied.
The energy crisis, and the broader but linked challenge of climate change, are too serious for people to use in order to reinforce charges of perceived hypocrisy on the part of the Government.
During the week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin referred to common-sense policies which could be applied to public buildings, and specific measures which have been mooted, including heating certain floors where people are working rather than whole buildings.
Turning off public lighting of State buildings is another option, and a neat example of how our measurement of efficiency has changed over the decades.
Some credit Benito Mussolini with the idea of leaving his office light on all night to convey the impression to passers-by in 1930s Rome of relentless, round-the-clock activity.
In the 21st century, however, an office block left dark in the evening is the kind of example governments will be hoping their citizens follow.