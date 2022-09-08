Irish Examiner view: Childcare workers' pay rise is  long overdue

There has been praise for the new pay deal struck for those working in early childhood care and education, a deal which was long overdue for such a crucial sector.

Sifting through the fine print of the deal, however, there was a telling detail which deserved more attention.

Media reports stated that setting minimum hourly rates for staff meant that 70% of workers would receive a pay raise.

It hardly reflects well on an industry when an industry-agreed minimum level of pay results in almost three-quarters of those employed in that sector getting a raise. In fact, it’s difficult to imagine another industry in which such a high percentage of workers would see their pay rise in similar

circumstances.

If there is any doubt that low rates of pay were a major disincentive when it came to recruitment, just a couple of weeks ago this newspaper reported that almost 40% of people working in childcare were actively seeking to leave that sector and work elsewhere. This point was reinforced by Siptu activist Deborah Reynolds, who pointed out that before the deal was struck, a majority of early years educators had been earning less than the living wage of €12.90 per hour.

All of which may come as a surprise to those who are paying childcare rates considered by an OECD report in 2020 as the third-most expensive in the EU (after Cyprus and Czechia).

Perhaps someone can explain why parents in Ireland are paying 20% of their income in childcare costs, per that report, yet most workers in the sector were earning less than the living wage until this week’s deal.