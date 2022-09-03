Irish Examiner view: Remote working can prove to be a taxing issue

In theory, you should be able to work from anywhere but it's not that simple
Irish Examiner view: Remote working can prove to be a taxing issue

A worker's dream? But the reality could prove to be very different.

Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 02:05

Given that Covid-19encouraged many companies and workers to embrace the benefits of “working from home”, it might be thought the biggest challenge facing us is managing the complications of living in one county while working in another.

How reliable is the broadband connection? What are the tax-deductible costs of setting up a home office? Can you get a contribution towards heat and light? Something which might once have seemed to be a marginal cost, but which is now fundamental with nearly 15% of Irish households running behind with their energy payments .

If these are challenges that face full-time employees confronting the relatively simple proposition of spending part of their working week at home, then how much more complicated will it become if the desire is to work in one country while living in another?

In some ways, this is the acme of the dream of being a member of the EU. Le travail sans frontières. But, as the
Dublin-based agency Eurofound reported this week, there is a hotch-potch of arrangements in place, and no clarity on how tax matters are to be handled.

While there is considerable knowledge and expertise in managing the tax liabilities of big companies and jet-setting executives, it is a different matter for a multiplicity of middle-range earners who might fancy delivering their work from the Costa del Sol or the Algarve.

Only France, Lithuania, and Portugal currently have the right to request telework enshrined in legislation, with companies themselves largely in the position of regulator of various policies, said the Eurofound report.

It warned that the shift to remote work will accelerate, and companies and governments will have to play catchup in the management of taxation. Financial departments are cautious of the exposure of navigating different financial obligations in other jurisdictions.

Individuals can depart from the perceived safety net of full-time employment with a corporation and take responsibility for their own tax affairs, pensions, and other commitments. But many do not want this risk, and for managers, there is a danger of losing talent from the organisation.

The enterprise that solves this problem may find it easier to recruit and retain skills, or a profitable opportunity to manage such services for others. But it is a future demand that will have to be met.

Most people want to work from home, particularly on Mondays and Fridays 

