 Irish Examiner View: Cash is king for some customers

Car parks that do not have a cash option are useless for many people.

Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 02:00

Among those organisations leading the charge into a digital/mobile world, and press-ganging refuseniks — usually older people — into subdued and sullen acceptance, are local authorities. In particular, they love parking apps.

These are not yet as ubiquitous in Ireland as in neighbouring territories and although they make their mark in Dublin, Cork, and Limerick, it is possible to find cash alternatives. Take your car to the North and to the UK and you can prepare for a more frustrating experience, with public parking in different locations under the aegis of a multiplicity of applications.

One leading firm, PaybyPhone, is part of the Porsche motor empire; the market leader, Ringo, was developed by Daimler Benz, until it was taken over by European venture capitalists. 

Gone are the days when parking fees were seen solely as a useful boost to the council coffers. Now, they also serve to make rich people richer, as if any help were needed in that direction

It would take a suspicious mind to ascribe other motives, but that should not prevent us from tabling them for consideration. Research shows that local authorities collect far fewer fines from those locations where a cash option is available. In those that are app-only, penalty revenues were 63% higher.

Policies such as these are discriminating against people who do not have a smart phone or a credit card, and against those who do not like, with some justification, entrusting their financial information to technology with multiple operators. It is also a restriction on mobility. Car parks that do not have a cash option are useless for many people.

Other countries and jurisdictions manage this better. Some cities have common systems for all parking activated by automatic number-plate recognition, which deducts a payment from an account that is set up only once. Some motorway toll operators function in the same way.

Lobbyists and campaigners for the aged warn that we are light years away from seamless technology working for everyone. Wishful thinking by car-park operators and owners will not change that, but it will lead to increasing isolation for some individuals and desertion of city centres by customers.

