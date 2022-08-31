 Irish Examiner View: When economic chills cross continents

The old economic aphorism always was that “when America sneezes, the world catches a cold”. While it remains substantially true — consider the alarm created by the Federal Reserve’s declaration that it will do “whatever it takes” to squeeze inflation out of the economy — the US is no longer the only player in town.

Alongside the comments of the Fed’s chairman Jerome Powell to central bankers and other economic bigwigs in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, we must place those of Ren Zhengfei, the founder of Huawei, the technology giant, which is headquartered on the Pearl River in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China’s Silicon Valley, opposite Hong Kong.

In an internal memo Zhengfei told staff that “the chill will be felt by everyone” and that the company he created and turned into an international powerhouse must focus on profit over cashflow and expansion if it is to survive the next three years. Staff have taken this to mean job cuts and cashing in assets.

His memo warns that “the next decade will be a very painful historical period, as the global economy continues to decline”. He points to the pandemic, the impact of the war in Ukraine and US restrictions on some Chinese products.

While China introduced some of the most formidable lockdown restrictions in the world, it has generally been in an expansionist frame of mind.

More than a dozen European countries are collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) ambitious Belt and Road initiative which seeks to recreate the trading routes once travelled by Marco Polo to link northern and central Europe with Africa, the Middle East, Eurasia, and southern Asia.

This logistical network aims to be completed by October 1, 2049, the centenary of the establishment of the People’s Republic of China by Chairman Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square.

China is less than two months away from the 20th party congress and economic performance is closely associated with the fortunes of its 69-year-old president, Xi Jinping. Extensive Covid restrictions have damaged factory production, supply chains, and general economic activity and, with it, job prospects. Youth unemployment stands at nearly 20%.

Impact on Ireland and Europe

If America is sneezing what, also, does that mean for technology jobs in Ireland and Europe? At the weekend Meta — Facebook as was — announced that it was moving 120 content moderation posts to other countries from their current base in Dublin. The company described the change as “better serving these communities with local language and cultural expertise by moving the roles to different regions”. The social media giant employs thousands of people around the world to filter content or posts which breach its rules. Hundreds of those positions are based in Ireland.

This transition comes as a number of leading tech companies — Meta, Twitter, and Apple — have begun to slow recruitment or implemented hiring freezes because of worries about a downturn within sectors which have previously proved impervious to recession. The payments firm Paypal have also announced plans to lose 300 positions from its 2,000-strong Irish workforce.

Technology is, in a number of ways, a discretionary area of expenditure although government, banks, media, and retail are striving their utmost to hardwire it into our lives on a daily basis. We need to be cautious about accepting such solutions in an era when even the behemoth companies appear to be vulnerable.