Irish Examiner View: Marine biodiversity talks rumbling on for 15 years

After two weeks of failed discussion at the UN, when member states were unable to reach an agreement on the protection of marine biodiversity, it seems the world is dragging its collective feet on an issue overdue for resolution.
Like many climate issues facing this planet, the word ‘urgent’ comes to mind, but it does not seem to be a word in the lexicon of those taking part. There is a multitude of issues at play here, and many of the participants in the UN-sponsored discussions aimed to trying to find agreement on “the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction [BBNJ]” are agreed that time is of the essence, but still cannot bring the talks to a conclusion.
Technically, the high seas begin at the border of any nation’s exclusive economic zone which, by international law, reaches no more than 200 nautical miles (370km) from its coast and beyond any state’s jurisdiction. Some 60% of our oceans fall into this category.
It is widely accepted that healthy marine ecosystems are critical to humanity’s future — especially when it comes to global warming — and yet only 1% of international waters are now protected.
A key pillar of any eventual BBNJ agreement will see the creation of marine protected areas covering 30% of our oceans by 2030. This is an especially pressing issue and the failure of UN members to reach agreement and establish protections means that the world will fail to meet its ambitious and necessary goals.
It is frustrating that these talks have been rumbling on for over 15 years without agreement and the missed opportunity of the past week has only exacerbated the disappointment of many nations only too keenly aware of the impact of the failure of the talks.
World leaders had promised at the UN Ocean Conference last July to do everything in their power to save our oceans, but the failure to find agreement in New York last week put the lie to that commitment.
At the heart of that failure was disagreement over the sharing of potential profits from the development of resources in international waters. On top of that, the process for establishing protected areas is another area of dispute.
It now falls to the UN General Assembly to resume a fifth session of formal talks at a date yet to be determined. Agreement at that session is vital. Tempus fugit.