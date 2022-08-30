Irish Examiner View: Marine biodiversity talks rumbling on for 15 years

After two weeks of failed discussion at the UN, when member states were unable to reach an agreement on the protection of marine biodiversity, it seems the world is dragging its collective feet on an issue overdue for resolution.

Like many climate issues facing this planet, the word ‘urgent’ comes to mind, but it does not seem to be a word in the lexicon of those taking part. There is a multitude of issues at play here, and many of the participants in the UN-sponsored discussions aimed to trying to find agreement on “the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction [BBNJ]” are agreed that time is of the essence, but still cannot bring the talks to a conclusion.