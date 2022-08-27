Irish Examiner view: The Russians are coming

To what extent is it reasonable to allow Russians to disport themselves in the sunspots and cultural attractions of Europe while their government has dislocated the lives of seven million Ukrainians, scattering many of them to refuges across the continent at considerable cost to Western economies?
It's not a question that many in Ireland thought they might have to consider. If the ordinary Russkies want a spot of warm weather relaxation, well good luck to them. Except that now, we do have to think about it. It will be discussed informally at a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Prague next week. For action to be taken changes have to be made to the Schengen Agreement.
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, has already made his position clear calling for a travel ban two weeks ago and telling the Washington Post that Russians ought to "live in their own world until they change their philosophy."
His foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, added: "Russians massively support the war, applaud the missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and the killing of Ukrainians. So let Russian tourists enjoy Russia."
On this, as on other issues, the EU is a divided house. Those countries in the Russian shadow support firmer action with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas describing European tourism as “a privilege, not a human right".
Those countries which benefit from the presence of free-spending Russians — Greece, Spain, Portugal, and particularly Cyprus — are less enthused by the prospect of closing the doors. These, Italy, and, predictably, Hungary are the leading countries issuing visas to Putin’s citizens.
It is a big subject, which is getting bigger. Europe, having shut its airspace to Russian planes, has to decide its next move. For now, it appears to be whistling in the dark to keep its spirits up. It won’t do.