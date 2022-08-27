Irish Examiner view: The Russians are coming

To what extent is it reasonable to allow Russians to disport themselves in the sunspots and cultural attractions of Europe while their government has dislocated the lives of seven million Ukrainians, scattering many of them to refuges across the continent at considerable cost to Western economies?

It's not a question that many in Ireland thought they might have to consider. If the ordinary Russkies want a spot of warm weather relaxation, well good luck to them. Except that now, we do have to think about it. It will be discussed informally at a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Prague next week. For action to be taken changes have to be made to the Schengen Agreement.