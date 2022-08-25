Irish Examiner view: We bid a sad 'adieu' to the Squirrels

Sadly we have one less weird and wonderful soccer nickname now that Benin's national side has ditched 'the Squirrels'
Irish Examiner view: We bid a sad 'adieu' to the Squirrels

Benin's national soccer team has dropped its 'Squirrels' nickname (‘les ecureuils’ in French) in favour of the far more fearsome 'les guepards' or the Cheetahs.  File picture: Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty

Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 02:00

Strange nicknames for soccer clubs abound — you’ve got the Shrimpers in Southend, the Monkey Hangers in Hartlepool, and, further afield, you get such as the Moody Diva at Eintracht Frankfurt. Sadly, however, no more will we have the Squirrels from the West African country of Benin.

Fan dissatisfaction at the ‘Squirrel’ moniker for the team, on the basis that the little critters were ‘insignificant’, spurred the Benin Football Federation to take firm action.

This week, the French-speaking nation thus decided the old ‘les ecureuils’ handle had to be dropped, and replaced by the bolder and more imposing nickname of ‘the Cheetahs’ — ‘les guepards'. 

Justifying the decision to ditch the poor squirrel in favour of a big cat, the federation said that the national team’s nickname must resonate with the population, and reflect the country’s strong ambitions in the world of sport.

The bolder new cognomen, therefore, also reflects those of other African nations such as Cameroon, ‘the Indomitable Lions’, or nearby Ivory Coast, ‘the Elephants’.

In fact, each one of Africa’s 54 national teams lean heavily on the animal kingdom for nickname inspiration. Thus we have the ‘Leopards’ of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the ‘Crocodiles’ of Lesotho, and the ‘Wild Dogs’ of Guinea-Bissau.

For now, though, it’s au revoir to the Squirrels.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Will presenteeism rear its ugly head again at work?

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Ukraine has the confidence to keep its independence  Irish Examiner view: Ukraine has the confidence to keep its independence 
Coronavirus Irish Examiner view: Will presenteeism rear its ugly head again at work?
Irish Examiner view: Clamp down on uninvited footage Irish Examiner view: Clamp down on uninvited footage
SportSoccerles ecureuilsles guépardsCheetahsPlace: BeninOrganisation: Benin Football Federation
<p>Robert Troy may protest about landlords such as him being vilified. But his exit is in fact due to his having to correct the record, repeatedly, as his ‘mistakes’ continued to come to light. File picture: Collins Photos</p>

Irish Examiner view: Another minister departs with a sorry tale to tell

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices