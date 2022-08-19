Irish Examiner view: Golden era of Irish athletics may lie ahead

There can be no doubt the collective performances of the Irish athletes at this week’s European Athletics Championships in Munich and the European Swimming Championships in Rome indicate we are headed for — if we are not already in — a golden era of our small country.

We may be used to winning medals at rowing — gold, silver and bronze — something which we achieved yet again in Munich, led by the startling exploits of Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy last Sunday.

We’ve also picked up good few boxing medals in major games and the occasional one in sailing or show jumping.

But track honours have been few and far between since the days of Pat O’Callaghan, Bob Tisdall, Ronnie Delany, and John Treacy.

In more modern times, we have also seen stellar track performances from such as Eamon Coughlan, Sonia O’Sullivan, Robert Heffernan, and Olive Loughnane, but this week in Munich, two young names lit Irish athletics up.

Sprinters Rhasidat Adeleke, 19, and Israel Olatunde, 20, respectively made the finals of the women’s 400m and the men’s 100m, significant achievements by themselves.

However, both also broke Irish national records in finishing fifth and sixth respectively and signalled that they will be a force to contend with internationally for many years to come.

High ambition for their futures

What impressed most was that both of these young athletes credited their families and coaches for their performances, expressed joyous humility and modesty at their achievements, and nothing but high ambition for their futures.

Now, whatever their futures hold competitively, their performances also highlighted what might well be the fulsome expression of hope for a new Ireland.

Their careers to date have been fuelled by the hard work of their immigrant parents and the manner in which their families have been embraced by our small nation.

Ireland’s Israel Olatunde after his race at the European Championship in Munich. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Theirs is a shining example of an Ireland that is rarely spoken of.

Sure, we hear all the bad news about racism and unsavoury treatment of immigrants, but the successes of Adeleke and Olatunde highlight what we as a nation have got right in terms of integration and doing right by people whose contribution to society can be immense.

We can thus applaud these wonderful examples of Irish youth with unrestrained pride and happiness.

We can also applaud ourselves as a nation for helping nurture these young people achieve some of their dreams.

And, as a nation, we too can dream of what they might now go on to achieve.

On your marks …