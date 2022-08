The assault on author Salman Rushdie while speaking at a literary festival, is a grim reminder of the forces of intolerance and hatred which stride across the world.

That the impulsion for such attacks is justified by Islamic extremism, hijacked for political advantage by fundamentalist ayatollahs, is a grievous stain on one of the world’s great religions, but it is also another warning that support for freedom of expression in the 21st century is a dying creed, and will perish unless it is upheld.

Rushdie, born a Muslim but whose faith had lapsed, has been under threat of death since he wrote The Satanic Verses in 1988.

It catalysed a thread of opinion, some of it rooted in Britain, which decided to attack the West for assisting publication.

Ayatollah Khomeini declared a ‘fatwa’, which in this instance was a call for death, in 1989, and extremists believe this prevails beyond the death of Khomeini 10 years later, as it was not revoked.

The state of Iran formally withdrew backing to the order to kill Rushdie in 1998.

In his declaration, Khomeini said: "I inform all zealous Muslims of the world that the author of the book entitled The Satanic Verses — which has been compiled, printed, and published in opposition to Islam, the Prophet, and the Qur’an — and all those involved in its publication who were aware of its content, are sentenced to death.

I call on all zealous Muslims to execute them quickly, wherever they may be found, so that no one else will dare to insult the Muslim sanctities.

"God Willing, whoever is killed on this path is a martyr."

Some points to note about Ruhollah Khomeini: He reaffirmed traditional law that rape by a spouse was not recognised, because “a woman must surrender to her husband for any pleasure”.

He repealed Iran’s 1967 divorce laws, and banned music other than martial or religious on Iranian TV and radio.

It is highly unlikely that he read The Satanic Verses, or that Rushdie’s suspected attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, from New Jersey, read it either.

Later this month, Mark Chapman, the man who killed John Lennon, will make his latest appeal for parole. His last application failed, as there were concerns over his statement: “Infamy brings you glory.”

This is not so different to Islamists securing their destinies by dying in the name of the Prophet.