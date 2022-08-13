Irish Examiner view: A sport on its way towards redundancy

During last year’s controversy about sponsorship in Formula One, many suggested it is a sport badly out of step with the modern world, consuming enormous levels of fossil fuel, and with a caravan of supporters adding to the world’s carbon footprint at every opportunity.

The F1 juggernaut has roared on this season with dramatic crashes and an ill-tempered face-off between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. But while there is clearly still massive support for the competition, there is rapidly growing interest in its greener and, for many young people, cooler, more responsible alternative: FE.