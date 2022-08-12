Irish Examiner view: O’Leary takes a pop at ‘idiot’ Brexiteers

Michael O’Leary has never been never backward about coming forward, and while his declaration this week that the era of the €10 flight is probably over came as little surprise, his pointing the finger at Brexiteers for the chaos at British airports this summer was typically controversial.

He cited rising fuel prices and the cost-of-living crisis as the reason for the death of the bargain-basement flight but, O’Leary being O’Leary, he could not resist having a pop at British prime minister Boris Johnson and his cabal of “other ambitious idiots” for creating the conditions that have left the UK in a labour crunch since leaving the EU.