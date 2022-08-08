Irish Examiner View: UK trial is legal setback for Vatican

Legal history will be made in English courts when the Vatican faces an overseas trial, for the first time in its existence, over a complex land deal in London involving a former Harrods warehouse valued at €148m.

A decision by the British Court of Appeal means that the 121-acre sovereign state must face a hearing brought by a British financier, Raffaele Mincione, who is himself the subject of charges initiated by the Vatican over the property at 60 Sloane Avenue in Kensington and Chelsea, which was targeted for luxury development.