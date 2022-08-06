Irish Examiner view: Griner verdict highlights danger of connecting with Russia

Russia’s political masters love a show trial. Under Stalin it was a way of purging potential rivals or dissident voices such as Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. With Khrushchev it was a form of grappling with the West over spying — Gary Powers, Greville Wynne, Oleg Penkovsky, all of them working for the CIA or MI6 — and under Vladimir Putin it has been different again, the banishment of political opponents and oligarchs.

But now, with tensions between Moscow and Washington at their highest for 60 years, what are we to make of the nine-year jail sentence for basketball star Brittney Griner, 31, for drug possession after vape cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage when she landed at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

She was returning to Russia, where she has competed since 2014. Griner’s lawyers introduced evidence that she was using the medicinal cannabis for chronic pain and injuries sustained during her career, and included a letter from her doctor. She told the court she was aware cannabis oil was outlawed in Russia and had not intended to break the law.

Nine years for a smear of cannabis oil seems excessive unless the standards of the Gulag are being applied. Her conviction should convince other sports people, if needed, that connecting with Russia in the current febrile atmosphere and the foreseeable future is a hugely risky decision. Griner may be the last Western athlete they see for a very long time.

It is interesting to speculate whether the collapse in relationships between Moscow and Washington would have been faster or slower under either of the two previous US Presidents. Barrack Obama, who celebrated his 60th birthday this week, was a great fan of Griner. Donald Trump, not so much.

While Joe Biden’s administration works on a prisoner swap which may also involve Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned, following a closed trial, for 16 years for espionage, it is worth noting that the person the Kremlin wants back is a convicted arms merchant, Viktor Bout, who is serving 25 years in the US for conspiracy to kill American citizens and for providing aid to terrorists.

Trump doesn’t like it, telling a radio show that “Bout . . . is one of the worst in the world, and he’s going to be given his freedom because a potentially spoiled person goes into Russia loaded up with drugs.” That will be a populist US view.

Someone who has been arrested for possession of a few millilitres of cannabis oil measured against someone who is known as ‘the Merchant of Death’. That will be a populist suggestion in Russia. And that sounds about right for the values of its president.