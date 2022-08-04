Russian judge sentences US basketball star Griner to nine years in prison

Griner reacted to the sentence with little emotion. She listened to the verdict with a blank stare on her face
Russian judge sentences US basketball star Griner to nine years in prison

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner stands listening to a verdict in a courtroom in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, August 4. Picture: Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP

Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 16:40
Jim Heintz, Associated Press

A judge in Russia has convicted and sentenced American basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison for drug possession and smuggling.

Judge Anna Sotnikova said the time Griner has served in custody since her arrest in February will count toward the sentence.

Griner reacted to the sentence with little emotion. She listened to the verdict with a blank stare on her face.

While recapping the evidence and giving her findings on Thursday, the judge said 31-year-old Griner took drugs into Russia illegally.

Before the unusually quick verdict was announced, Griner made a final appeal to the court. She said she had no intention to break the law by taking vape cartridges with cannabis oil into the country when she flew to Moscow in February to play basketball in the city of Yekaterinburg.

More in this section

Anglo-Norse Society centenary reception - London Norway’s King Harald V in hospital with fever
Breonna Taylor Four US police officers charged over killing of Breonna Taylor in 2020
Lebanon Silos Part of Beirut’s port silos collapse on second anniversary of massive explosion
GrinerPlace: International
People demonstrate in the South African city of Krugersdorp Thursday Aug. 4, 2022. Community members in the assaulted suspected illegal miners and set fire to their camps on Thursday in an outpouring of anger following the alleged gang rapes of eight women by miners last week. Residents of Krugersdorp’s Kagiso township also barricaded roads with rocks and burning tires during a planned protest. (AP Photo/ Shiraaz Mohamed)

Clashes in South Africa as illegal miners targeted after alleged gang rapes

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

  • 9
  • 10
  • 17
  • 32
  • 33
  • 39
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices