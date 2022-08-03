Irish Examiner view: Difficult subject for a relaunch

It’s only taken 372 years, but good things come to those who wait. And now it’s Oliver Cromwell’s turn to be given a public relations makeover. It seems that, whatever the descendants of Drogheda and Wexford, or of those who had their lands confiscated, or who were transported to the West Indies may think, Cromwell is much misunderstood by Catholics.

New research suggests Cromwell was more committed to religious tolerance than previously believed. It suggests he wanted Jews to be able practise openly, and that Irish Catholics should have the right to worship freely if in private.