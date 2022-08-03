Irish Examiner view: Justice delivered on al-Zawahiri

There may be those who deplore the drone attack by the US which killed the al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the main architects of the September 11 attacks and the successor to Osama bin Laden. The raid was carried out on a

so-called “safe house” in Kabul, Afghanistan, a country from which Western forces withdrew last August.

It has taken 20 years for retribution to be meted out to someone who cared nothing for civilian casualties, and it has taken place outside any recognised judicial system.