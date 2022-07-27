Irish Examiner view: End of an era for 'Neighbours'

When the lights go down on Ramsay Street in Erinsborough after 37 years, we will say farewell to an ear-worm musical theme from Tony Hatch, but also a legendary TV series.

The final episodes of will be broadcast on British TV (Channel 5) this Friday and on RTÉ2 on August 3. While it is the longest-running Australian soap, EastEnders just beat it to the small screen in 1985. Both Emmerdale (1972) and Coronation Street (1960) have been around for much longer, while RTÉ’s Fair City joined the playlist in 1989.