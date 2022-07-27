Irish Examiner view: End of an era for 'Neighbours'

Oz soap bows out after 37 years
Irish Examiner view: End of an era for 'Neighbours'

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan reunite on the set of Neighbours as the Australian soap comes to an end after 37 years on screen. Picture: Channel 5/PA 

Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 02:00

When the lights go down on Ramsay Street in Erinsborough after 37 years, we will say farewell to an ear-worm musical theme from Tony Hatch, but also a legendary TV series.

The final episodes of will be broadcast on British TV (Channel 5) this Friday and on RTÉ2 on August 3. While it is the longest-running Australian soap, EastEnders just beat it to the small screen in 1985. Both Emmerdale (1972) and Coronation Street (1960) have been around for much longer, while RTÉ’s Fair City joined the playlist in 1989.

While it may not lead on longevity, Neighbours certainly had the advantage on sunshine, while bringing a host of new stars — Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Natalie Imbruglia, Margot Robbie among them — as welcome guests into our living rooms. Why live in grey, drab towns when there is a drinking stool and banter waiting for you at the Waterhole?

Neighbours, with its revolutionary five episodes a week and daily repeats, altered broadcast scheduling and became a byword for that now familiar phrase “appointment TV” which first emerged in the 1980s. More than that it introduced a new Aussie vocabulary — “ute” for utility vehicle”; “arvo” for afternoon; “thongs” for flip-flops (who knew that) and, most widespread, “uni” for university.

The series was set in a cul-de-sac, but it was never a dead end. Farewell Mrs Mangel, Harold Bishop, evil Paul Robinson, Bouncer the dog, and, of course, Charlene and Scott. Thanks for your company, guys. Catchya later.

Read More

End of the road: Top five moments from Neighbours history

More in this section

Italy Politics Irish Examiner view: Far right on the march in Europe
Wildfires in southwestern France Irish Examiner view: Every sector will have to play its part
Pat Spillane watches the game 9/7/2022 Irish Examiner view: A hearty three cheers for Pat Spillane
TVneighboursPerson: Kylie MinoguePerson: Jason Donovan
<p>David Trimble during an event to mark the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, at Queen's University in Belfast, in 2018. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA</p>

Irish Examiner view: Trimble occupied a historic but difficult space

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices