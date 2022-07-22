Irish Examiner view: GAA club stands up to banks for rural Ireland

Few people may have heard of the Leitrim GAA club Ballinamore Séan O’Heslins, but a majority here will endorse its call for the GAA to drop AIB as sponsors of the 2022 club championships if the bank does not reverse plans to go entirely cashless at 70 branches later this year.

AIB has announced plans which will see many branches no longer having coins, notes, cheques, foreign exchange, or bank drafts on site, on top of the removal of all drop and night safes, and any ATMs outside.