Irish Examiner view: GAA club stands up to banks for rural Ireland

Ballinamore Séan O’Heslins called AIB move an 'attack on rural and small-town Ireland' and demanded the bank stand by its ‘Tough can’t quit’ tagline
Irish Examiner view: GAA club stands up to banks for rural Ireland

AIB has announced plans which will see many branches no longer having coins, notes, cheques, foreign exchange, or bank drafts on site, on top of the removal of all drop and night safes, and any ATMs outside. Picture: Denis Minihane

Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 05:00

Few people may have heard of the Leitrim GAA club Ballinamore Séan O’Heslins, but a majority here will endorse its call for the GAA to drop AIB as sponsors of the 2022 club championships if the bank does not reverse plans to go entirely cashless at 70 branches later this year.

AIB has announced plans which will see many branches no longer having coins, notes, cheques, foreign exchange, or bank drafts on site, on top of the removal of all drop and night safes, and any ATMs outside.

The 2021 Leitrim senior football champions called the move an “attack on rural and small-town Ireland” and demanded AIB stand by its ‘Tough can’t quit’ tagline.

Following a spate of post office closures around the country, AIB’s decision has left many in rural Ireland perplexed and concerned about the potential effects on their communities.

Are we wrong to assume this is a profit-maximisation exercise by an organisation that was bailed out by the Government using revenue generated by the very communities they are now deserting? And is there further insult to injury with the announcement that AIB customers will be able to use their local post office to withdraw and lodge cash into their current accounts, along with other banking services?

An Post yesterday said its post office network was “intrinsic to the financial and social fabric” of Ireland. With the AIB announcement, that fabric has suddenly become very thin.

Read More

Government and AIB officials to meet as Taoiseach calls on bank to 'reconsider' cashless decision

More in this section

Planet Earth burning, global warming concept Irish Examiner view: Climate change is here. Politicians have to work together to combat it
Conservative leadership bid Irish Examiner view: Truss and Sunak set for a bruising campaign
Irish Examiner view: Election in Kenya is fraught with danger of violence Irish Examiner view: Election in Kenya is fraught with danger of violence
#Banking
50th anniversary of Bloody Friday

Irish Examiner view: Memories of Bloody Friday can’t be forgotten

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices