Irish Examiner view: GAA club stands up to banks for rural Ireland

Few people may have heard of the Leitrim GAA club Ballinamore Séan O’Heslins, but a majority here will endorse its call for the GAA to drop AIB as sponsors of the 2022 club championships if the bank does not reverse plans to go entirely cashless at 70 branches later this year.
AIB has announced plans which will see many branches no longer having coins, notes, cheques, foreign exchange, or bank drafts on site, on top of the removal of all drop and night safes, and any ATMs outside.
The 2021 Leitrim senior football champions called the move an “attack on rural and small-town Ireland” and demanded AIB stand by its ‘Tough can’t quit’ tagline.
Following a spate of post office closures around the country, AIB’s decision has left many in rural Ireland perplexed and concerned about the potential effects on their communities.
Are we wrong to assume this is a profit-maximisation exercise by an organisation that was bailed out by the Government using revenue generated by the very communities they are now deserting? And is there further insult to injury with the announcement that AIB customers will be able to use their local post office to withdraw and lodge cash into their current accounts, along with other banking services?
An Post yesterday said its post office network was “intrinsic to the financial and social fabric” of Ireland. With the AIB announcement, that fabric has suddenly become very thin.