Irish Examiner view: Lessons in power from Trump and Johnson

Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 03:01

Barely a week after Boris Johnson’s resignation, it is almost a question of who won’t put themselves forward as Britain’s next prime minister, as opposed to who will, with a dozen or more candidates eyeing a run for Number 10, Downing St. 

However, each candidate should bear in mind the cautionary tale of Johnson’s demise and should reflect that it was the power of elected politicians to hold their leaders accountable for their actions that took him down. 

This is a story that should also be widely studied in the American political sphere and particularly in the Republican Party. Johnson’s departure last Thursday was precipitated by a collapse in support for him among members of his government and Tory backbenchers. Nothing like that happened to Donald Trump.

It didn’t happen during his first impeachment, it didn’t happen during his second impeachment, and it didn’t even happen after the role he played in the attack on the Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2020. 

Each time, he was backed by a majority of elected Republican officials, with only a handful prepared to voice opposition.

With Johnson, the stench of his leadership became too much even for hardcore Conservatives, but the difference in the political systems in the UK and the US explains why what happened to him never happened to Trump.

Johnson, ultimately and not before time, was beholden to his parliamentary party and Tory members countrywide, as his successor will be too.

Trump was never so bound by the Republican Party or its elected officials and indeed they have no significant role in selecting their party’s presidential candidate. He effectively hijacked the GOP on his way to the White House in 2016, bent it in his favour and defied the party leadership to challenge him. He continues to do so.

