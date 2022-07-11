Irish Examiner view: Warnings aplenty for Ireland’s economy

With more people facing homelessness and food banks reporting a surge in use, emergency measures are badly needed
Irish Examiner view: Warnings aplenty for Ireland’s economy

Pastor Hamp Sirmans (centre) with Feed Cork volunteers Natalee and Gavin Monaghan. The food bank says that it has registered as many new clients in the first six months of this year as it did for the whole of 2021. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 01:00

Hardly a week goes by without some buoyant statement concerning the resilience of Ireland’s economy and its ability to withstand a buffeting from the world’s trade winds.

Yet, if we look more closely, there are storm warnings aplenty about what is taking place within the broader — but often hidden — parameters of society.

The Simon Community warns that the country stands on the brink of record levels of homelessness as affordable properties to rent fall to an all-time low.

According to the organisation’s quarterly Locked Out report there were a total of 657 homes available “at any price” within the nation’s 16 major towns and cities last month, a
reduction of 70% compared to the same period in 2021.

People sleeping rough in a tent on Grafton Street in Dublin as shoppers walk past. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
People sleeping rough in a tent on Grafton Street in Dublin as shoppers walk past. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The findings are described as “stark” and “very concerning” and all the more worrying because a greater number of people in employment are now becoming vulnerable in a tightening rental market.

Part of this is because of political intervention that has deterred private landlords, but it is clear, also, that the housing assistance payment programme is not delivering the help for which it was designed.

Meanwhile, food banks report a huge increase in people turning to them for assistance as the cost-of-living crisis deepens. Feed Cork, which distributes to families in need, says that it has registered as many new clients in the first six months of this year as it did for the whole of 2021.

We clearly cannot continue in this manner without emergency measures. All the signals are set for danger, and we are not yet in winter.

Huge increase in people turning to food banks as cost-of-living crisis deepens

