Irish Examiner view: Trump checks his diary dates as election 2024 looms

Irish Examiner view: Trump checks his diary dates as election 2024 looms

Former President Donald Trump makes his way to the stage at a rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill., Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Mike Sorensen/Quincy Herald-Whig via AP)

Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 01:53

A less modest and more ostentatious politician than Donald Trump may have been tempted by today’s date, July 4, American Independence Day, as a good moment to declare an interest in the 2024 presidential race.

Happily, the Donald is of a different mettle, and so we may pass this particular Monday undisturbed, for now. But this is not to imagine that the former PotUS will leave matters that way for long.

Inside his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Mr Trump will have noted that the latest opinion polls put him just behind his Floridian rival, the governor Ron DeSantis, in levels of support from Republicans for the race to the White House in two years.

Perhaps this is not the moment to show your hand, with stories of food and ketchup dripping down the walls of the Presidential offices at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue after a temper tantrum as recounted in evidence by former aide Casey Hutchinson.

While anything could happen given the volatile nature of the man, and what he will regard as the continuing provocation of the congressional hearings, there are good strategic reasons for waiting until after the mid-term elections in November which may give the Republicans control of Congress and the opportunity to strike another blow against the Democrats whose performance after the fallout of the Roe v Wade supreme court decision has been faltering and unimpressive.

In American politics, momentum is everything. We need to watch Donald Trump closely.

Read More

Suzanne Harrington: Under Trump's eye, America edged closer to Gilead

More in this section

British Summer Time festival - London Irish Examiner view: Last steps on Yellow Brick Road for Elton
Installing solar panels, Renewable energy clean and good environment. Irish Examiner view: Energy savings — let the sunshine in
Irish Examiner view: Realpolitik v change Irish Examiner view: Realpolitik v change
#Abortion lawsIndependence DayPlace: USPerson: Donald Trump
<p>Vladimir Putin has made it clear that energy reduction to the EU and other Western democracies will be a primary weapon for winter. Picture: AP</p>

Irish Examiner view: Will Britain turn off the gas taps as energy crisis escalates?

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices