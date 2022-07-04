Irish Examiner view: Trump checks his diary dates as election 2024 looms

A less modest and more ostentatious politician than Donald Trump may have been tempted by today’s date, July 4, American Independence Day, as a good moment to declare an interest in the 2024 presidential race.
Happily, the Donald is of a different mettle, and so we may pass this particular Monday undisturbed, for now. But this is not to imagine that the former PotUS will leave matters that way for long.
Inside his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Mr Trump will have noted that the latest opinion polls put him just behind his Floridian rival, the governor Ron DeSantis, in levels of support from Republicans for the race to the White House in two years.
Perhaps this is not the moment to show your hand, with stories of food and ketchup dripping down the walls of the Presidential offices at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue after a temper tantrum as recounted in evidence by former aide Casey Hutchinson.
While anything could happen given the volatile nature of the man, and what he will regard as the continuing provocation of the congressional hearings, there are good strategic reasons for waiting until after the mid-term elections in November which may give the Republicans control of Congress and the opportunity to strike another blow against the Democrats whose performance after the fallout of the Roe v Wade supreme court decision has been faltering and unimpressive.
In American politics, momentum is everything. We need to watch Donald Trump closely.