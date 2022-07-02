Irish Examiner view: Last steps on Yellow Brick Road for Elton

It’s difficult to believe the sun will ever go down on Elton John and that last night’s concert at Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be the last time we see the evergreen rocketman on an outdoor stage in Ireland.

Whether that is true or not — and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has already stretched over three, pandemic-influenced, years — Elton has captivated audiences in the Republic since the first time he visited on the A Single Man tour in March 1979.