Irish Examiner view: Justice delayed amid overburdened free legal aid system

Free Legal Advice Centres received more than 13,000 inquiries last year
Fears of further problems if more resources were not allocated to family courts.

Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 05:00

An overburdened free legal aid system and a lack of judges in family law courts suggest our legal system is under even greater strain than many have realised.

Free Legal Advice Centres received more than 13,000 inquiries last year, a third of those focused on family law. A substantial number of queries came from people waiting months for legal aid approval and facing impending court actions.

Yesterday, the chairwoman of the Law Society’s Family and Child Law Committee, Helen Coughlan, warned there could be further problems if more resources were not allocated to family courts. The result, she said, was that everyone’s constitutional right to access justice is not happening.

Although there have been moves to try and rectify the situation, it seems it will still be years before we see special family courts with specialist judges. This, patently, is not good enough.

Calls to Free Legal Advice Centres spike to six-year high

