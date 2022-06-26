Irish Examiner view: Cultural festivals such as Glastonbury feed the soul

Glastonbury may have gathered the headlines this weekend for its 50th anniversary but it and all the other big shows and festivals we have enjoyed this summer, with more to come, serve as a poignant reminder of everything we missed during those two dreadful years of lockdown.

It was one such event, the Cheltenham Festival of 2020, which alerted us to the dangers of what came to be known as “super-spreader” events. That took place from March 10-13 two years ago, starting on 'day two' after the WHO classified Covid-19 as a pandemic. The festival attracted nearly 252,000 visitors that year, including a final day crowd of nearly 69,000.