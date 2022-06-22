Irish Examiner view: Sometimes it's best to go back to basics

Inflation in double digits; industrial action threatened by the unions; air fares reminiscent of the days that there was an Aer Lingus monopoly out of Ireland; Kate Bush's ‘Running Up That Hill’, and a new version of that weird Bowie film The Man Who Fell To Earth. What’s next? Space hoppers? Clackers? Tank tops? Flared trousers?

Apparently, the answer is a steering wheel lock of the kind that was once all the rage, according to the gardaí in Cork City, where there has been a 164% increase in reported car thefts — from 59 to 156 — between January and May 2022 compared to the same period last year.