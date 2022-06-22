Irish Examiner view: Sometimes it's best to go back to basics

Something techies might describe as an 'analogue solution' could be the best way to help prevent car thefts.
Car thefts have been on the increase.

Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 02:00

Inflation in double digits; industrial action threatened by the unions; air fares reminiscent of the days that there was an Aer Lingus monopoly out of Ireland; Kate Bush's ‘Running Up That Hill’, and a new version of that weird Bowie film The Man Who Fell To Earth. What’s next? Space hoppers? Clackers? Tank tops? Flared trousers?

Apparently, the answer is a steering wheel lock of the kind that was once all the rage, according to the gardaí in Cork City, where there has been a 164% increase in reported car thefts — from 59 to 156 — between January and May 2022 compared to the same period last year.

This is because thieves are increasingly targeting vehicles that do not have immobilisers, and we must turn back to what techies might describe as an 'analogue solution', but one which is visible and works.

Good news for purveyors of retro equipment. Just don’t forget furry dice for the rear-view mirror and driving gloves.

Car thefts at seven-year high with Japanese imports targeted

Irish Examiner view: Taking care of the invisible people in modern society

