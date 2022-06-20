Irish Examiner view: Welcome to the harsh realities of Rental Ireland

The innate generosity of the Irish people to offer help to Ukrainian refugees has run into the reality of an Irish housing market where homes are in short supply and some of those which are available are not up to muster.

Welcome to the realities of Rental Ireland.

At a highly visible level, information emerged that proposals to house refugees on a large cruise ship in Dublin port in the weeks following Russia’s illegal invasion were turned down because of worries that the project would impact the port’s operational capacity.

A similar project operated in Rotterdam in April when 1,000 Ukrainians were taken on board into temporary accommodation.

More disconcertingly, it is becoming apparent that a significant proportion of housing offered by the public to help people fleeing Vladimir Putin’s war is not considered viable.

From an original 25,000 pledges of housing, the Irish Red Cross has identified 2,800 vacant homes and 6,600 spare rooms in shared homes. Those details have been passed over to local authorities.

More than 33,000 Ukrainians have journeyed to Ireland, with women aged 20 and over making up 48% of arrivals to date and children and young people up to age 19 constituting 38% according to figures from the Central Statistics Office.

This is obviously an unexpected demand shock for Ireland and it would be helpful for citizens if there could be a status report which establishes where we stand in terms of rehousing, and what the health, educational, and social challenges are which must be met to ensure that our new friends can be supported in taking their proper role in society, a role in which they feel both valued and safe, and one on which it may be necessary to take a long-term view.