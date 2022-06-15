Irish Examiner View: Five years on from Grenfell, little has changed

It was timely for Channel 4 to run a version of the verbatim play Value Engineering to coincide with the anniversary of the Grenfell Tower high rise disaster which took the lives of 72 people on a summer night five years ago yesterday.

This production recounts, in their own words, how architects, builders, politicians, firefighters, safety experts, financial directors, and construction managers failed to ask the right questions at the right time in an appalling series of decisions which led to a catastrophe.