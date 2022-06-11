Irish Examiner view: World is a poorer place without artists like Paula Rego

With the passing of the Portuguese/British visual artist Paula Rego, the cause of international women’s rights and identity has lost one of its most eloquent advocates.
Rego, a contemporary of David Hockney and Frank Auerbach, Lucian Freud and Francis Bacon, specialised in magic realism and produced a terrifying triptych inspired by the Martin McDonagh play The Pillowman.
But, as a Catholic brought up in a male-dominated world in the 1930s, it was her conclusions about the control of women, marriage, and abortion that informed her greatest works. When Portugal declined to legalise abortion she produced an eviscerating series of portraits that changed public opinion in her country of birth and neighbouring Spain.
“Every change is a form of liberation”, she said, “even if it is for the worse.”